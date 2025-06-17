Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VPC) Short Interest Down 34.2% in May

Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the May 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF Price Performance
Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF stock opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $23.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.35.
Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF Company Profile
