Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VPC) Short Interest Down 34.2% in May

Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the May 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF Price Performance

Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF stock opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $23.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.35.

Get Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF alerts:

Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Virtus Private Credit ETF (VPC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Private Credit index. The fund tracks an index of closed-end funds focused on the private credit market, including business development companies. The index is weighted by dividend yield. VPC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Virtus.

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.