Short Interest in Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) Decreases By 34.6%

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the May 15th total of 105,800 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Inspire Veterinary Partners Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of IVP stock opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Inspire Veterinary Partners has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -1.22.

Get Inspire Veterinary Partners alerts:

Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire Veterinary Partners

Inspire Veterinary Partners Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVP. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Inspire Veterinary Partners by 186.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 246,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Inspire Veterinary Partners by 880.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 178,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Veterinary Partners during the first quarter worth $347,000. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc owns and operates veterinary hospitals in the United States. The company specializes in small animal general practice hospitals, which serve companion pets, canine, and feline breeds, including equine care. Its hospitals provide preventive care for companion animals consisting of annual health exams and parasite control; dental health; nutrition and body condition counseling; neurological examinations; radiology; bloodwork; and skin and coat health, and other breed specific preventive care services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Veterinary Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Veterinary Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.