Short Interest in Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) Decreases By 34.6%

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the May 15th total of 105,800 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Inspire Veterinary Partners Trading Down 2.8%
Shares of IVP stock opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Inspire Veterinary Partners has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -1.22.
Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter.
Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc owns and operates veterinary hospitals in the United States. The company specializes in small animal general practice hospitals, which serve companion pets, canine, and feline breeds, including equine care. Its hospitals provide preventive care for companion animals consisting of annual health exams and parasite control; dental health; nutrition and body condition counseling; neurological examinations; radiology; bloodwork; and skin and coat health, and other breed specific preventive care services.
