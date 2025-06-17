Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the May 15th total of 18,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of IUS stock opened at $50.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.75. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.97 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.75 million, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF alerts:

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.2128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IUS. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,296,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,974,000 after acquiring an additional 262,784 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,054,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $11,162,000. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,435,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,498,000 after acquiring an additional 98,135 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.