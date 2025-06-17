Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS) Short Interest Down 34.5% in May

Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the May 15th total of 2,610,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 458,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FMS shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Fresenius Medical Care Stock Down 0.4%

FMS stock opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Fresenius Medical Care has a 1-year low of $17.93 and a 1-year high of $30.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Fresenius Medical Care had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Fresenius Medical Care Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.7871 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Fresenius Medical Care’s previous annual dividend of $0.44. Fresenius Medical Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMS. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care during the 4th quarter valued at $983,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

About Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

