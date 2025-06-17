Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 163.87 ($2.22) and traded as low as GBX 159.80 ($2.17). Gulf Keystone Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 159.80 ($2.17), with a volume of 531,425 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 200 ($2.71) to GBX 225 ($3.05) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of £437.70 million, a PE ratio of -57.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 154.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 163.87.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.37%. Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -177.88%.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

