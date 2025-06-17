RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.03 and traded as low as $1.73. RedHill Biopharma shares last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 25,982 shares trading hands.

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company develops and commercializes Talicia for the treatment of H. pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults. Its pipeline consists of five therapeutic candidates, which are in clinical development include opaganib for treating patients hospitalized with SARS-CoV-2 severe COVID-19 pneumonia, advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma, prostate cancer, and nuclear radiation protection; RHB-107 (upamostat) for treating outpatients infected with SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 disease) and advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma; RHB-104 for Crohn's disease; RHB-102 (Bekinda) for the treatment of acute gastroenteritis and gastritis, irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea, and oncology support anti-emetic; and RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections caused by mycobacterium avium complex.

