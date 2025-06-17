Landore Resources (LON:LND) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Landore Resources Limited (LON:LND – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.74 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.40 ($0.05). Landore Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.40 ($0.05), with a volume of 583,222 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.74. The firm has a market cap of £11.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of -0.15.

In other news, insider Glenn Featherby bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($16,284.43). 39.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Landore Resources (AIM: LND) is the 100% owner of the highly prospective BAM Gold Project, Northwestern Ontario, Canada, which has a resource estimate of 1.5M oz Au.

Landore Resource’s strategic objective is to crystallise value from BAM’s last estimated NPV of US$333.6m @ US$1,800/oz spot (from May 2022 PEA), as well as generating additional value from its non-core portfolio of precious and battery metals projects in eastern Canada and the USA.

