Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.07 and traded as low as $1.90. Aemetis shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 1,125,604 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMTX. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Aemetis from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Aemetis from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.07. The stock has a market cap of $118.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.48.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $42.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aemetis, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aemetis by 1,130.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 374,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 343,609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Aemetis by 515.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 101,116 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aemetis by 71.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 91,367 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis during the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies to produce low and negative carbon intensity renewable fuels that replace fossil-based products.

