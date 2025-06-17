Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.08 and traded as low as $27.76. Union Bankshares shares last traded at $27.76, with a volume of 6,217 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

Union Bankshares Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $126.00 million, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.70 million during the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.74%.

Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 26th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Bankshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 8.7% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 82,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

