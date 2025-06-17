The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

The Parkmead Group plc (LON:PMG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.34 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 14.78 ($0.20). The Parkmead Group shares last traded at GBX 14.79 ($0.20), with a volume of 164,287 shares changing hands.

The Parkmead Group Trading Down 7.6%

The company has a market cap of £15.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 15.34.

The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported GBX (1.09) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter. The Parkmead Group had a net margin of 86.40% and a return on equity of 28.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Parkmead Group plc will post 1.5972222 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Parkmead Group Company Profile

The Parkmead Group plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; Energy Economics; and Renewables. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment invests in oil and gas exploration and production assets.

