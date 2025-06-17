Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 323.85 ($4.39) and traded as high as GBX 354.80 ($4.81). Wynnstay Group shares last traded at GBX 342.50 ($4.65), with a volume of 18,434 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Get Wynnstay Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WYN

Wynnstay Group Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £81.32 million, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 323.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 311.56.

In related news, insider David Christensen purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.41) per share, with a total value of £9,750 ($13,231.10). Insiders own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Wynnstay Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wynnstay is a leading UK provider of agricultural supplies and services to farmers and rural communities, mainly in England and Wales. It manufactures and supplies a comprehensive range of agricultural inputs for both livestock and arable farmers, including feed, seed and fertiliser. Through its crop marketing arm, GrainLink, it also provides a channel for arable farmers to sell their grain, and its specialist teams provide advice on the latest farming techniques, including environmental measures, and animal health and nutrition.

Wynnstay supplies both direct-to-farm and via its extensive network of depots.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wynnstay Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynnstay Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.