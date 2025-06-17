Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.44 and traded as low as $2.11. Taitron Components shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 21,389 shares traded.

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Taitron Components in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.38.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 30.95%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

