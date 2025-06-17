Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.75 and traded as high as $77.08. Trend Micro shares last traded at $75.98, with a volume of 1,515 shares trading hands.

Trend Micro Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.75 and a 200 day moving average of $65.35.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.08). Trend Micro had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $465.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.12 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Trend Micro Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trend Micro Company Profile

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers platforms, such as vision one platform, attack surface management, extended detection and response (XDR), cloud security, endpoint security, network security, email security, OT/ICS security, and threat intelligence.

