Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) CRO Sells $163,325.00 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) CRO Lawrence Joseph Stack sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $163,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 208,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,607,455.04. This trade represents a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lawrence Joseph Stack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 9th, Lawrence Joseph Stack sold 1,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $65,600.00.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE PCOR opened at $65.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.46 and a fifty-two week high of $88.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $310.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.66 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,534 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 155,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,257,000 after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 350,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,156,000 after purchasing an additional 52,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 38,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCOR. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $96.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.83.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

