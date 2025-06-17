Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Director Sells $754,000.00 in Stock

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) Director Jennifer Straumins sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $754,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,034,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,601,602.12. This trade represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jennifer Straumins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 16th, Jennifer Straumins sold 100,000 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $1,623,000.00.

On Thursday, June 5th, Jennifer Straumins sold 100,000 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $1,317,000.00.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CLMT opened at $16.86 on Tuesday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $25.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average is $15.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $993.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.62 million. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, formulating, and marketing of a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products & Solutions, Performance Brands, Montana/Renewables, and Corporate.

