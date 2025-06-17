Steve Elms Sells 92,941 Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Stock

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) Director Steve Elms sold 92,941 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $2,015,890.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,031,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,068,223.70. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steve Elms also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 16th, Steve Elms sold 194,749 shares of ADMA Biologics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $3,941,719.76.

On Friday, June 13th, Steve Elms sold 137,931 shares of ADMA Biologics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $2,871,723.42.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADMA opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $25.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.86 and a beta of 0.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.40 million. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADMA shares. Wall Street Zen cut ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on ADMA Biologics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,076,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 272.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 767,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,159,000 after purchasing an additional 561,310 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,065,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 38,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 527,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,043,000 after buying an additional 314,013 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Further Reading

