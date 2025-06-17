D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) Director Sells $324,000.00 in Stock

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) Director John D. Dilullo sold 20,000 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,979. The trade was a 19.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Up 5.7%

Shares of QBTS opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.40. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.18 and a beta of 1.49.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. Research analysts forecast that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D-Wave Quantum

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. bLong Financial LLC increased its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. bLong Financial LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. 42.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QBTS. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Featured Articles

