Hutchison Whampoa Europe Investments S.à r.l. Sells 2,438,525 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) insider Hutchison Whampoa Europe Investments S.à r.l. sold 2,438,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.03, for a total transaction of C$48,849,820.34.

Hutchison Whampoa Europe Investments S.à r.l. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 10th, Hutchison Whampoa Europe Investments S.à r.l. sold 1,158,189 shares of Cenovus Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.16, for a total transaction of C$22,185,647.69.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Hutchison Whampoa Europe Investments S.à r.l. sold 77,429 shares of Cenovus Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.60, for a total transaction of C$1,517,987.80.

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$19.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$14.48 and a 1 year high of C$28.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$17.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.65.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.49%.

CVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$24.50 to C$22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.15.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy is an integrated oil company, focused on creating value through the development of its oil sands assets. The company also engages in production of conventional crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Alberta, Canada, with refining operations in the U.S. Net upstream production averaged 472 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds 6.7 billion boe of proven and probable reserves.

