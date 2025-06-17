Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 9,900 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $7,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES opened at $64.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $69.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,600 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $166,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,232. The trade was a 19.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down from $69.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

