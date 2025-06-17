Ria Fitzgerald Acquires 45,000 Shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (TSE:AMM) Stock

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (TSE:AMMGet Free Report) (NYSEMKT:AAU) Director Ria Fitzgerald acquired 45,000 shares of Almaden Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$10,170.00.

Almaden Minerals Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of TSE AMM opened at C$0.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.12. Almaden Minerals Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.05 and a 1 year high of C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.04, a current ratio of 8.68 and a quick ratio of 23.78.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd is an exploration stage company and is engaged in the exploration and development of properties in Canada and Mexico. The company owns an interest in the Tuligtic project in Puebla State, Mexico. Tuligtic covers the Ixtaca Gold-Silver Deposit.

