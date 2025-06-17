Ria Fitzgerald Acquires 45,000 Shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (TSE:AMM) Stock

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (TSE:AMM – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:AAU) Director Ria Fitzgerald acquired 45,000 shares of Almaden Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$10,170.00.
Almaden Minerals Stock Up 4.4%
Shares of TSE AMM opened at C$0.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.12. Almaden Minerals Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.05 and a 1 year high of C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.04, a current ratio of 8.68 and a quick ratio of 23.78.
About Almaden Minerals
