Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $6.58 Million Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $6,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,694,000 after purchasing an additional 282,645 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $751,908,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,538,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,237,000 after acquiring an additional 373,509 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,385,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,717 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,624,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,429,000 after acquiring an additional 28,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $192,703.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,193,532.72. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 41,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $2,968,113.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,671 shares of company stock worth $7,078,546. Insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZM. Wall Street Zen upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Barclays lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

ZM stock opened at $77.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.35. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $92.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

