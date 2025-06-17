Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Oshkosh (OSK)

Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/6/2025 – Oshkosh had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

6/6/2025 – Oshkosh had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

6/6/2025 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $90.00 to $103.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

6/6/2025 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $169.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/6/2025 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $106.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/3/2025 – Oshkosh was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $93.00.

5/19/2025 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $137.00 to $147.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/16/2025 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $99.00 to $119.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2025 – Oshkosh had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $95.00.

5/2/2025 – Oshkosh had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $120.00 to $111.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2025 – Oshkosh had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $163.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2025 – Oshkosh had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $92.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/1/2025 – Oshkosh had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $94.00 to $93.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/21/2025 – Oshkosh was given a new $120.00 price target on by analysts at DA Davidson.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $111.45 on Tuesday. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $76.82 and a 12 month high of $118.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.10). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 267.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,224,000 after purchasing an additional 992,313 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,692,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,860,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Oshkosh by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,030,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,031,000 after buying an additional 384,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,672,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,417,000 after acquiring an additional 354,714 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

