Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Director Lip Bu Tan Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) Director Lip Bu Tan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $7,533,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 788,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,414,654.25. The trade was a 11.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 13th, Lip Bu Tan sold 3,527 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $268,228.35.

On Thursday, June 5th, Lip Bu Tan sold 75,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $5,640,000.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Credo Technology Group stock opened at $79.17 on Tuesday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -527.80 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.59 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 9.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 179.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRDO. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.09.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

