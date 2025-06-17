Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) CEO Sells $29,782,175.78 in Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) CEO Hock E. Tan sold 117,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.91, for a total transaction of $29,782,175.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,014,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,489,182.32. This trade represents a 10.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $252.10 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.50 and a 12 month high of $265.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.63, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 88.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $295.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 515,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,070,000 after acquiring an additional 18,845 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1,100.8% in the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 14,399 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 34,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,056 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1,512.3% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 92,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,660,000 after acquiring an additional 86,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

