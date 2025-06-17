Good Life Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 49,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $847,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Finally, Stenger Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,144,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Deere & Company from $495.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Deere & Company from $546.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $515.19.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE stock opened at $524.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $141.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $489.49 and a 200-day moving average of $468.95. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $533.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

