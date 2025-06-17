Good Life Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 671.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $33.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.21. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $33.54.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

