Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG trimmed its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,329 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 40,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.0% in the first quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 54,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $74.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.46. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $95.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.96.

Insider Activity

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $797,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,526.69. This trade represents a 27.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total value of $198,918.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,554.40. This trade represents a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,898 shares of company stock worth $3,796,154. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.20.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

