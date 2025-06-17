Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Buys Shares of 5,811 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABNB opened at $137.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.68. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.88 and a 52 week high of $163.93. The company has a market capitalization of $85.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Argus raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.23.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.38, for a total transaction of $27,724,193.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,509,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,634,473.90. This represents a 7.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $300,897.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 188,173 shares in the company, valued at $25,220,827.19. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,624,472 shares of company stock valued at $203,509,100 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

