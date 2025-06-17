Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Takes $207,000 Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 151,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $8,748,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,809 shares in the company, valued at $6,218,423.12. This represents a 58.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $72,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,813.28. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,418 shares of company stock valued at $11,234,192. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Stock Performance

Etsy stock opened at $53.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.22. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $66.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.80.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $651.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $40.00 target price on shares of Etsy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

