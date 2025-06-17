Good Life Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $692,000. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $550,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in General Dynamics by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 80,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,228,000 after buying an additional 25,144 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 79,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,934,000 after buying an additional 12,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank raised its stake in General Dynamics by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Down 1.4%

GD stock opened at $278.96 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $239.20 and a 1-year high of $316.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $275.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.46.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.23. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GD. Argus set a $295.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $261.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair lowered General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.00.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

