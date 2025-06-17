Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Has $229,000 Stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG decreased its position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IRTC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded iRhythm Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $91.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.45.

iRhythm Technologies Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $144.81 on Tuesday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.92 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -39.78 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.76 and a 200-day moving average of $110.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.06). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 118.83% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $158.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

