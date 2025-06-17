Keystone Wealth Services LLC Buys Shares of 5,000 Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hess Midstream by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hess Midstream by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Hess Midstream by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC grew its stake in Hess Midstream by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 18,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in Hess Midstream by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Midstream Stock Down 1.7%

HESM stock opened at $38.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.86 and a 200-day moving average of $38.96. Hess Midstream LP has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $44.05.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 54.59% and a net margin of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $382.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Hess Midstream’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.7098 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HESM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hess Midstream from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hess Midstream from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Hess Midstream from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess Midstream has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hess Midstream news, major shareholder Blackrock Portfolio Management sold 15,022,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $553,729,976.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Geurt G. Schoonman sold 3,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $127,035.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

