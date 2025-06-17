Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $418,000 Stake in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 72.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,191,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,476,000 after purchasing an additional 16,427 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 832,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,978,000 after buying an additional 26,431 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 443,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,171,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 430,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,616,000 after purchasing an additional 17,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 363,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after purchasing an additional 58,478 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JVAL opened at $43.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.59. JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $46.02. The company has a market cap of $547.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.99.

JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.