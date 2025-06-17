iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Bought by Abound Wealth Management

Abound Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 260.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Abound Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0%
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $88.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.07. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $71.69 and a 52 week high of $100.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.71.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- New Catalysts to Drive NVIDIA’s Stock Price Even Higher
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- China Market Movers: MCHI, PDD, BIDU Show Bullish Trends
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Palantir Defies Bears, Leads S&P 500 in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.