iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Bought by Abound Wealth Management

Abound Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 260.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Abound Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $88.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.07. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $71.69 and a 52 week high of $100.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.71.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.