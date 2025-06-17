Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock Position Lowered by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COF. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,906,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,746.60. This trade represents a 32.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $329,444.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,244 shares in the company, valued at $11,175,682.80. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $197.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $210.67.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.64.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

