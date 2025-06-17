Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 251 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 0.5%

TRI stock opened at $196.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.77. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $150.01 and a 1-year high of $199.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.20.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 49.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRI has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $187.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TRI

About Thomson Reuters

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.