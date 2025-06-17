Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,168 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XMHQ. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 61,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,448,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $397,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $96.89 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $80.60 and a 1-year high of $109.79. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.96.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.