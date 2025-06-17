Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Invests $294,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 56,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,966,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $2,223,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 11,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM opened at $183.24 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.93 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.82.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $182.00 price target (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.80.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

