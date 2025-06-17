Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.83.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STWD. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STWD

Starwood Property Trust Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $20.06 on Thursday. Starwood Property Trust has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $21.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.49.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $418.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 202.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust

(Get Free Report

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.