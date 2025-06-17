Head to Head Review: Life360 (LIF) vs. Its Competitors

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) is one of 151 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Life360 to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.0% of Life360 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Life360 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Life360 alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Life360 and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Life360 $396.88 million -$28.17 million 697.00 Life360 Competitors $5.55 billion $11.45 million -27.60

Profitability

Life360’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Life360. Life360 is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Life360 and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Life360 -4.72% -4.03% -3.16% Life360 Competitors -158.77% -1,791.07% -8.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Life360 and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Life360 0 0 6 0 3.00 Life360 Competitors 931 4874 6421 178 2.47

Life360 presently has a consensus target price of $58.67, suggesting a potential downside of 6.48%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 15.00%. Given Life360’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Life360 has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

About Life360

(Get Free Report)

Life360 Inc. is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Receive News & Ratings for Life360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.