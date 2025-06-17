North Star Investment Management Corp. Grows Stake in Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Free Report) by 60.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Rumble were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rumble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Rumble by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Rumble by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Rumble by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Rumble during the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wedbush set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rumble and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

Rumble Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RUM opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. Rumble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.58.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $30.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.74 million. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 62.75% and a negative net margin of 152.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Rumble Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Rumble Profile

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

