North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 1,213 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INDA. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 166.7% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

BATS INDA opened at $54.56 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $47.60 and a twelve month high of $59.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.17.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.