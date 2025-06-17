North Star Investment Management Corp. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 314,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,413,000 after purchasing an additional 18,662 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 278,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,859,000 after buying an additional 38,221 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 215,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after buying an additional 25,240 shares during the period. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 182,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,850,000 after buying an additional 23,153 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 81,871 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $42.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.60. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.38 and a 1 year high of $43.45.

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

