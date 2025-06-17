Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Trims Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $9,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Vertiv by 4,120.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in Vertiv by 211.9% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Vertiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, April 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.69.

Vertiv Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $116.51 on Tuesday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.56 and its 200 day moving average is $103.60. The company has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.73.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.72%.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $518,815.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,837.51. This trade represents a 22.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $5,059,801.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,292.33. This trade represents a 82.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

