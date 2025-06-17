Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.70.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chegg from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Chegg in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Get Chegg alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chegg

Chegg Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chegg

CHGG opened at $1.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $157.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.78. Chegg has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Voss Capital LP bought a new position in Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,874,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 95.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,011,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,640 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,055,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 247.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,464,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,136 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,879,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 941,410 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chegg Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.