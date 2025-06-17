Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 4,300 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $9,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,460,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,997 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 18,311.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,010,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,127 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $80,978,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,628,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,710,000 after buying an additional 453,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,635,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,003,000 after buying an additional 247,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 31,210 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total transaction of $5,018,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,134,739.20. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total transaction of $153,025.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $470,387.34. This trade represents a 24.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Hershey from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Hershey from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hershey from $183.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Hershey from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.84.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE HSY opened at $170.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.00 and a 200-day moving average of $165.57. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $140.13 and a 52-week high of $208.03.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. Hershey had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

