Promising Fintech Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 15th

MercadoLibre, Rocket Companies, WEX, The Carlyle Group, and Janover are the five Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fintech stocks represent shares in publicly traded companies that blend finance and technology to provide innovative services—ranging from mobile payments and peer-to-peer lending to robo-advisors and blockchain solutions. These firms aim to streamline financial processes, reduce costs and expand access, often disrupting traditional banking and investment models. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $3.16 on Friday, hitting $2,371.98. 341,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,370. The company has a market capitalization of $120.25 billion, a PE ratio of 62.92, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,340.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2,074.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $1,550.00 and a 1-year high of $2,635.88.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

RKT traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.81. 11,727,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,137,074. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.28 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average of $12.73. The company has a current ratio of 15.47, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $21.38.

WEX (WEX)

WEX Inc. operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Shares of WEX traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.73. 866,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.04. WEX has a twelve month low of $110.45 and a twelve month high of $217.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.39.

The Carlyle Group (CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

NASDAQ:CG traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.19. 1,783,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,634,604. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $33.02 and a 1-year high of $57.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Janover (DFDV)

We are a B2B fintech marketplace connecting commercial property borrowers and lenders with a human touch. We seek to revolutionize the commercial real estate lending market by making it hyper-efficient, transparent, and accessible to all rather than the few. Through our online platform, we provide technology that connects commercial mortgage borrowers looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial property, including, but not limited to, apartment buildings, to commercial property lenders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DFDV traded down $5.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,905,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,866. Janover has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $53.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.92 and a beta of -6.96.

