Bank Stocks To Follow Today – June 14th

Invesco QQQ, Mastercard, and Bank of America are the three Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are equity shares of publicly traded banking institutions, giving investors a proportional ownership stake in those banks. The value of these stocks reflects the bank’s profitability—driven by lending margins, fee income and interest-rate spreads—and is sensitive to factors like loan?default rates, regulatory changes and overall economic conditions. Because banks’ revenues depend heavily on interest rates and credit quality, bank stocks often track changes in monetary policy and financial?sector health. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $6.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $526.96. The company had a trading volume of 55,743,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,368,792. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $492.58 and its 200-day moving average is $502.76. The company has a market cap of $330.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

NYSE MA traded down $27.78 on Friday, hitting $561.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,902,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,237. Mastercard has a one year low of $428.86 and a one year high of $594.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $555.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $543.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $511.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.04. 43,276,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,751,425. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $331.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $33.07 and a 12 month high of $48.08.

