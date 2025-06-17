Fitness Stocks Worth Watching – June 15th

Apple, Lululemon Athletica, PDD, Paychex, GAP, Celsius, and Best Buy are the seven Fitness stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fitness stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the health and wellness sector—this includes gym chains, exercise?equipment manufacturers, athletic apparel brands and digital fitness platforms. By investing in fitness stocks, investors gain exposure to consumer trends toward healthier lifestyles and growing demand for workout products and services. Because this industry often relies on discretionary spending, fitness stocks can be sensitive to economic cycles, changing consumer preferences and regulatory developments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fitness stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $196.45. The company had a trading volume of 51,345,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,742,937. Apple has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Shares of LULU traded down $7.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,511,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,618. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $423.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.71. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD traded down $2.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.58. 7,187,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,091,620. PDD has a 1 year low of $87.11 and a 1 year high of $155.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Paychex (PAYX)

Paychex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.22. 2,525,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,733. Paychex has a 1 year low of $115.40 and a 1 year high of $161.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

GAP (GAP)

Gap, Inc. operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Shares of NYSE GAP traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.86. 9,993,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,801,287. GAP has a 1 year low of $16.99 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.16. 4,953,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,084,981. Celsius has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded down $2.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.57. 2,895,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,341,644. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $54.99 and a 1 year high of $103.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

