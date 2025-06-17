Top Robotics Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 15th

NVIDIA, Teradyne, TechnipFMC, EPAM Systems, and Zebra Technologies are the five Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture or provide services related to robots and automation systems. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growth potential of industries such as industrial robotics, service robots, and autonomous vehicles. Their performance often tracks advances in artificial intelligence, manufacturing efficiency and adoption of automation across various sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.97. 180,270,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,376,708. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $153.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.08. 2,736,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639,279. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $65.77 and a 12 month high of $163.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.69.

TechnipFMC (FTI)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Shares of NYSE FTI traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.53. 4,329,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,054,098. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $35.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.06.

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

NYSE:EPAM traded down $5.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.44. 549,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,893. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 2.96. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $138.15 and a fifty-two week high of $269.00.

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $9.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $283.61. 309,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $205.73 and a fifty-two week high of $427.76.

